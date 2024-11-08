Analysts Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT at $85.90

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEGA

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA opened at $86.13 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $698,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 357,058 shares in the company, valued at $24,951,213.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $43,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $698,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,951,213.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,093 shares of company stock worth $3,042,389. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,968,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 266.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after buying an additional 284,095 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 554,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after buying an additional 283,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,273 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 77.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 499,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,273,000 after purchasing an additional 218,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.