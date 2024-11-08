AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by William Blair

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

AMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AMN opened at $40.90 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.13.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,595. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

