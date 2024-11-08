American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 308253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
American Lithium Stock Down 1.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $149.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
