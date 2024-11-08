American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.78.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.12%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

