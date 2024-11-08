American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Reduced by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 10,177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,982,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,154 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after buying an additional 1,927,234 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in American Electric Power by 221.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,140,000 after buying an additional 1,182,451 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in American Electric Power by 578.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after buying an additional 831,235 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 776,965 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.12%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

