Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $228.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

ALL stock traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,294. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $128.33 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allstate will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 18,472.5% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,019 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,114,000 after acquiring an additional 472,040 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,337 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $77,819,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 3,839.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after buying an additional 405,553 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

