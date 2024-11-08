Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Allakos Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Allakos stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 279,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,401. Allakos has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

