Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.53 and last traded at C$6.60, with a volume of 537334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48. The company has a market cap of C$5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$819.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$851.84 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

