Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.97.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $10.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.47. 10,027,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,958.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,958.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,806 shares of company stock valued at $51,809,831. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,744,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Airbnb by 1,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after acquiring an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

