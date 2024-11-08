AIA Group Ltd Purchases 11,292 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.2% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $44,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.91.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,548.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,548.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $304.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.92 and a 200-day moving average of $261.11. The company has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $223.28 and a one year high of $306.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

