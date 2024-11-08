AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.500-7.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0 billion-$12.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.4 billion. AGCO also updated its FY24 guidance to approx $7.50 EPS.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $94.12. 1,010,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,428. AGCO has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $130.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.