AECOM (NYSE:ACM) CFO Gaurav Kapoor Sells 42,400 Shares

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $110.72 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $77.84 and a twelve month high of $115.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.92.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 47.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in AECOM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

