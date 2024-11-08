Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $9.78 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.38% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,197,000 after buying an additional 209,698 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,938,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,663,000 after acquiring an additional 52,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 992,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 880,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 700,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

