Advisor Resource Council Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 111.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,173,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,360,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,383,000 after purchasing an additional 81,021 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 97.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.75. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.