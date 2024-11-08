Advisor Resource Council Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 42,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $121.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.78 and its 200-day moving average is $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $477.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

