Advisor Resource Council Buys New Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 378.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 498,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,382,000 after purchasing an additional 394,618 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,425,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 646.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 323,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,348,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,790,000. Finally, Bwcp LP purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,324,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 3.3 %

SKX opened at $63.69 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.