Adam Laponis Sells 4,160 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Laponis sold 4,160 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $185,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,970.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Laponis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Adam Laponis sold 856 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $35,789.36.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 638,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,083. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,021.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after buying an additional 613,057 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 654,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 575,080 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 482,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 388,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 150,260 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

