Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Stock Price Down 15.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) traded down 15.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 115,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 71,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Acreage Stock Down 11.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Acreage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It cultivates and processes cannabis plants; manufactures branded consumer products; distributes cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retails dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company serves medical and adult recreational use customers in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania under the The Botanist, Prime, and Superflux brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.