Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Zacks reports. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Accuray updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accuray Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ARAY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,350. Accuray has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $209.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

