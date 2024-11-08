ABLE Financial Group LLC Takes $865,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $54,070,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 539,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,571,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $23,094,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 422,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,756,000 after buying an additional 171,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.58. 391,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,365. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.72 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

