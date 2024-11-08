ABLE Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ABLE Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $5,111,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,748 shares of company stock worth $14,274,431. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,229,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $275.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

