ABLE Financial Group LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

ABLE Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,348.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock worth $2,462,470. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.5 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.71. 128,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.92. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

