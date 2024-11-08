ABLE Financial Group LLC Buys 1,528 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of ABLE Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.91. 1,251,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,164. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.