ABLE Financial Group LLC Acquires 6,299 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,626 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Comcast by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,525 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,290,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,645,533. The firm has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

