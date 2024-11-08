AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AAON Trading Up 17.1 %

Shares of AAON stock traded up $20.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.51. The company had a trading volume of 388,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,015. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $139.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average is $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

