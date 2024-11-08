AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.
AAON Trading Up 17.1 %
Shares of AAON stock traded up $20.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.51. The company had a trading volume of 388,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,015. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $139.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average is $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
AAON Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About AAON
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.
