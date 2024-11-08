A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at DA Davidson

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,539. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $732.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,498.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $338,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,734.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,498.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,316 shares of company stock worth $4,911,036 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.6% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

