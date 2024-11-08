3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $937,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of 3M by 766.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 19,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MMM traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,763. 3M has a twelve month low of $75.40 and a twelve month high of $141.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

