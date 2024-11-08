1,665 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI opened at $150.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,500.05 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.35. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $150.90.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 198.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently -1,199.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

