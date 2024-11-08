13,113 Shares in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.19% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 101,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,473 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 56,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS TAIL opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

About Cambria Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.