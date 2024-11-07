Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead Sells 10,000 Shares

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $85,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,502.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zynex Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Zynex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.34 million, a P/E ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zynex by 53.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 646.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zynex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Articles

