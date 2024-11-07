Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 722,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,413,000 after purchasing an additional 691,191 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,310,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,203,000 after purchasing an additional 484,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,239,000 after buying an additional 411,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

