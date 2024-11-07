Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,786. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $123.60 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.81.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,588.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,622 shares of company stock worth $4,172,740. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.