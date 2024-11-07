Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,786. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $123.60 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.09%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.94.
Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.
