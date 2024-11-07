WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 3,465 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after acquiring an additional 700,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,089,000 after purchasing an additional 561,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,876,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,036,000 after acquiring an additional 492,888 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $164.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

