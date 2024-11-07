WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $262,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

