Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,962 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $126.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $127.74.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.65.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

