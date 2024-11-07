Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 195 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 652,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,436. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $167.74 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $133.42 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

