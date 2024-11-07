Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 47,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 129,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.74.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

