Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 800 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anterix by 17.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $650.09 million, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anterix ( NASDAQ:ATEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). Anterix had a negative net margin of 441.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEX. Craig Hallum upgraded Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Anterix Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

