Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $53.59 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 3.2% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $53,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company stock opened at $405.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.56. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

