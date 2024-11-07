Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and traded as low as $7.52. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 142,770 shares trading hands.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.07%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.