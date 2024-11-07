Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.29.

WDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$66,850.00. In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total transaction of C$43,645.00. Also, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$66,850.00. Insiders sold 17,991 shares of company stock worth $235,103 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE:WDO opened at C$11.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.18. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.03 and a twelve month high of C$14.99.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of C$127.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.293456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

