Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.22. 11,513,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,976,405. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $119.15 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,264,000 after buying an additional 51,879 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

