Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Price

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $395.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.39.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.44. 624,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

