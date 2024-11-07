Wells Fargo & Company Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $400.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $408.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $421.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.67.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

