Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 110.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GBIO

Generation Bio Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 225,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,305. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.82.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a negative net margin of 1,202.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Generation Bio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,878,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,187 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 113.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 255,468 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,861,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after buying an additional 244,495 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Generation Bio by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.