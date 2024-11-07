Wealth Architects LLC Trims Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 237,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 66.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 39.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 62,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 835,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,938,000 after acquiring an additional 100,189 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.81.

In other Comerica news, EVP Bruce Mitchell sold 7,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $470,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,821.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bruce Mitchell sold 7,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $470,480.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,821.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $410,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,326.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,839. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $70.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.49 million. Comerica had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.00%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

