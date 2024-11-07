Wealth Architects LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Intel by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intel by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after buying an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $162,592,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Intel by 2,681.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $137,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Intel Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of INTC opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.