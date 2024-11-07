Wealth Architects LLC Acquires Shares of 751 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 110.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 39,212 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $261.66 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.05 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.67. The stock has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.