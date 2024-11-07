Washington Trust Bank Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Washington Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $235,359.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,997,608.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $235,359.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,523 shares in the company, valued at $102,997,608.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,950. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $203.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.75 and its 200-day moving average is $170.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.56 and a 12-month high of $205.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

