Washington Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $403.16. 24,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,820. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $282.59 and a 52 week high of $403.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

